Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,560 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

