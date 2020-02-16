Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.29. 6,545,724 shares of the stock were exchanged. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $210.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

