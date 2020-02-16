Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,752 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 26,747,248 shares of the stock traded hands. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

