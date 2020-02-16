Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,690,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.