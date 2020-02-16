Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 105,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 96,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.