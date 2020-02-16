Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

SPAR stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

