Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.
SPAR stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Spartan Motors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
