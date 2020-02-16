SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.48 and its 200-day moving average is $360.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

