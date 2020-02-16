SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.31-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.6-74.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.93 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.34-1.37 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.72.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

