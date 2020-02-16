SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. First Analysis increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.72.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

