SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.34-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $306.5-308.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.34-1.37 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. First Analysis increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.72.
NASDAQ SPSC opened at $60.47 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
