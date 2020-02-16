SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.90-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 839,493 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. SPX has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

