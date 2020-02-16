Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Boosted by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 571,372 shares during the period. Square comprises about 17.3% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Square were worth $138,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.