State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 120 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

MEDP opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.