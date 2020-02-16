State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $32.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

