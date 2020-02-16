State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

