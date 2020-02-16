State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,922 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

AMCX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.81.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.