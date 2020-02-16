State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,480 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in X. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 291,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of X stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

