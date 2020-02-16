State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 66,080 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,890,358 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,559,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 163,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,777,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,085,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 700,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $110,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.35.

MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

