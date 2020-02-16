State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 940 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $56.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

