State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 15,668 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $608,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $774,700.20. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,278. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.