State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 48,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, insider David E. Simonelli sold 16,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $192,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,027.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLDD opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

