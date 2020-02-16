State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 67.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 76,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hilltop by 29.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hilltop by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HTH. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $22.24 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

