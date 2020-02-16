State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.