State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

