State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,291,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,975,000 after buying an additional 196,224 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 457,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,171,000 after buying an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 261,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $24.45 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

