State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,908 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GAP were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,944 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in GAP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPS stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GAP in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

