State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 17,590 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,069 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,929 shares. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

