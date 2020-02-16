State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $89.21. 949,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.60 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.