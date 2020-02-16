State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,473 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 30,334 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,873 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,518 shares. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

