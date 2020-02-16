State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,737 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.16. 1,460,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.