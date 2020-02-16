State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,890,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.57.

Shares of HII traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.21. 523,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $196.26 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

