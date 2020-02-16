State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,856 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in United Continental were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in United Continental by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United Continental by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,656 shares. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.44 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

