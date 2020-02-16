State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,550 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verisign were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verisign by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

VRSN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.57. 526,522 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.07. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

