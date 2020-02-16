State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

State Street Corp lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.61% of W W Grainger worth $841,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 472,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,487,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in W W Grainger by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in W W Grainger by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

GWW traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.65. 185,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

