State Street Corp Has $763.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.85% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $763,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 657,748 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $70.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.