State Street Corp Purchases 147,186 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.72% of Skyworks Solutions worth $970,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,518,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,246 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

