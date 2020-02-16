Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report sales of $802.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $812.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $791.00 million. Stericycle reported sales of $852.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,311 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Stericycle by 17.2% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,900,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stericycle by 28.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 303,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.48. 376,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $67.94.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

