Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of SBT opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

