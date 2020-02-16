Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 205.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,866 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Several research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

