Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 466.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.31. 750,538 shares of the stock traded hands. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

