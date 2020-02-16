Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $464,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,913 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,266 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

