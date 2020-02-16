Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $592,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3,230.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.23.

WERN stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 305,301 shares of the company traded hands. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.