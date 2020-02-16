Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. 478,689 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

