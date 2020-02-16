Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 659 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,995,000 after acquiring an additional 189,450 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,996,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 297,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. 449,047 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,286 shares of company stock worth $5,747,848. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

