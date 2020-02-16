Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $44.32. 1,130,062 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,379,750. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.