Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106,801 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 370,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 417,178 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

