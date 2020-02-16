Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Also, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SBH stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,699,782 shares of the company were exchanged. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

