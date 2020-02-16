Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,609 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

The firm also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

