Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $318.31. 1,113,716 shares of the company traded hands. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $214.04 and a 52 week high of $319.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

