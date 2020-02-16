Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

