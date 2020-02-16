Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 905,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,752,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,432,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.62. The stock had a trading volume of 547,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $100.50 and a one year high of $118.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

